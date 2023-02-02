This Old Netflix Tweet About Password Sharing Didn’t Age Well
By Dani Medina
February 2, 2023
Netflix revealed this week its plans to crack down on password sharing and the internet is having a field day.
An old tweet from the streaming giant's official Twitter account has resurfaced leaving users more confused than ever on Netflix's actual stance on password sharing. The tweet from March 10, 2017 reads, "Love is sharing a password."
The resurfacing of the tweet that didn't age well comes a day after Netflix announced it would soon require its users to live in the same household as the primary account holder, and even be connected to the same Wi-Fi network to keep streaming your favorite shows. If users are consistently accessing a Netflix account from outside the main household, which is tracked using IP addresses, device IDs and account activity, the account is at risk of being blocked. Another way to keep your account from being blocked is to log in at least once every 31 days on the primary household's Wi-Fi network.
These new rules are currently being rolled out in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru, but the U.S. could be on the list as soon as the first quarter of 2023.
Love is sharing a password.— Netflix (@netflix) March 10, 2017
Hundreds, probably even thousands, of Twitter users cracked down on Netflix for the now-super-contradicting tweet. Here are some of the best memes:
Netflix seeing this tweet today: pic.twitter.com/CGCJeFm3RO https://t.co/mJR7gc4W8F— Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) February 1, 2023
Netflix said: pic.twitter.com/AtojY4zf82 https://t.co/3qgao7GqIH— it's T ✮⁶𓅓 (@TT_FromMTV3) February 1, 2023
netflix: https://t.co/VZAjPt3nph pic.twitter.com/HJLvJyzVQt— 𝑆𝐼𝐴𝑁 𝑇𝐻𝑌𝑀𝐸𝑆 🥂 (@SianThymes) February 2, 2023
“Netflix, did you tweet this?”— Mekka Don (@MekkaDonMusic) February 2, 2023
Netflix: https://t.co/G2dAw7a7kX pic.twitter.com/RF25yTSXPf
Netflix pretending that they never actually tweeted this🤦🏾♂️ https://t.co/vnQFGWV0EC pic.twitter.com/M8Z3w3X7CG— King of the Fall🌌🌅 (@swiftxosinner) February 2, 2023
Netflix: pic.twitter.com/jnTvldP19R https://t.co/eEioRyKYQe— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) February 2, 2023
Netflix rn pic.twitter.com/ntIrtbmr1w https://t.co/EEczfEP47e— LDR Crave (@LDRCRAVE) February 2, 2023
didn't age well pic.twitter.com/KduMl8GPqL https://t.co/veIU0k2jmr— Spirito Sfranto (@SpiritoSfranto) February 2, 2023
Is love in the room with us? https://t.co/IwYBtsvCPF pic.twitter.com/dV1PzvFzWS— Glowja Cat✨• IG: selfcarecoka (@c0kahina) February 2, 2023
the social media intern watching everyone find this tweet https://t.co/9lrlCsWou8 pic.twitter.com/YgU24Il3wP— weav (parody) (@not_weav) February 2, 2023