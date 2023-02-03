$3.5 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Sold At Arizona Grocery Store

Check your lottery tickets! You may me holding a ticket worth more than a whopping $3 million in your hands without even knowing it. One Arizona resident hit it big in Wednesday night's The Pick lottery drawing. Fox 10 Phoenix reported that the ticket is worth $3.5 million.

The lucky ticket was sold at a Safeway grocery store in North Scottsdale, which is located at 6501 E. Greenway Parkway.

The winning ticket matched all six of the numbers. The winning numbers in Wednesday night's drawing were: 6, 12, 18, 23, 30, and 42.

If the winner takes a lump sum of cash, they could be taking home a jackpot total of $1,813,471.50. If the winner chooses an annuity prize option they would get $116,666.67 per year for 30 years.

In addition to the big $3.5 million win, there were also 10 lucky people who won $2,000. The 10 lucky winners spanned across the following Arizona cities:

Fort Mohave

Gilbert

Mesa

Phoenix

Sun City West

Tempe

Tubac

Tucson

White Hills

The game's next estimated jackpot is up to $1 million. The drawing will take place on Saturday, February 4th.

Check out a full list of Arizona's luckiest stores to buy lottery tickets.