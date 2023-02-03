Frankie Jonas Is Releasing Music, Here's How The Jonas Brothers Reacted

Frankie also got some love from brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas in the comments. The new artist said that all of his brothers have "definitely" been helping him and even giving him feedback on his music. "They've been a big sounding board for me," he shared. "I mean, obviously, they're pretty established musicians, so, it's been amazing to have them in my corner and as advice givers along the way," he said.

He also emphasized that fans shouldn't expect his music to sound like the Jonas Brothers' music. "It lives on its own, it really does. I think that there's not a lot of crossover, but there's a lot of influence," Frankie said. "So, I think that it'll be my thing, and they'll be doing theirs, and we'll be cheering each other on."