Watch Joe Jonas Impressively Draw A Tattoo For A Fan While Singing On Stage

Joe Jonas shared a memorable moment that happened between him and a fan during one of the Jonas Brothers' recent live concerts. Jonas took to his Instagram Story to repost a TikTok from a fan that featured him grabbing their sign which read, "Joe, Draw My Next Tattoo," and left a blank box where he could sketch his design.

To the fan's surprise, Joe noticed the sign and actually grabbed it from them along with a marker. The professional live musician didn't miss a bit while contemplating what to draw in the box. He hit all of his cues and even managed to sing along with Nick Jonas while drawing.