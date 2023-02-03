This Is The Strangest Food In Tennessee

Have you ever traveled to another state and been shocked at what some of the residents eat? Each state, and even specific areas within that state, have regional delicacies that locals swear by but that would cause outsiders to stop and question just what it is they are chowing down on.

24/7 Wall St. found the weirdest foods from around the country, compiling a list of the strangest dish in each state. From a banana and mayo sandwich in Alabama to jackalope summer sausage in Wyoming, the list is full of wonderfully wild culinary combinations. However, just because something is called "strange" doesn't mean it isn't worth trying! According to the site:

"'Strange is, of course, a subjective term. ... It should be stressed that just because the foods on our list might be considered strange, they aren't necessarily unpleasant. Some of them may seem like bad ideas, but many of them are genuinely delicious. And all of them are worth at least considering if you're someplace where they're served."

Tennessee may be best known for its hot chicken and barbecue, but the strangest food in the Volunteer State is "The Fat Elvis," a take on the King's favorite peanut butter, banana and bacon sandwich. Here's what 24/7 Wall St. had to say:

"The late great Presley is honored (dissed?) all over America with renditions of his purported favorite sandwich — lots of peanut butter and mashed bananas on white bread, sometimes dubbed the Fat Elvis. (Some versions add bacon.) Tennessee, the home of Elvis's famed mansion Graceland, has a particular claim on it, though, and it is widely sold in the neighborhood."

Check out 24/7 Wall St.'s full list to see the strangest foods around the county.