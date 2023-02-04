Adele Confirms Super Bowl Appearance... But Only For Rihanna

Adele is just like us... She's excited for the Super Bowl for one reason, and one reason only: RIHANNA!

During her Las Vegas residency show Friday (February 3), the "Hold On" singer confirmed she would be attending Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix next weekend — but for the halftime show performance. "I'm going just for Rihanna. I don't give a flying freaking f---," she told the audience, as seen in videos making the rounds on social media.

As far as Rihanna's halftime show goes, the show's musical director Adam Blackstone teased on Good Morning America earlier this week that it would be "epic." "Let this be a moment in time that people will have never seen or heard before. We're forcing the concert in the middle of the biggest sporting event in the world," he said.