Adele Confirms Super Bowl Appearance... But Only For Rihanna
By Dani Medina
February 4, 2023
Adele is just like us... She's excited for the Super Bowl for one reason, and one reason only: RIHANNA!
During her Las Vegas residency show Friday (February 3), the "Hold On" singer confirmed she would be attending Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix next weekend — but for the halftime show performance. "I'm going just for Rihanna. I don't give a flying freaking f---," she told the audience, as seen in videos making the rounds on social media.
As far as Rihanna's halftime show goes, the show's musical director Adam Blackstone teased on Good Morning America earlier this week that it would be "epic." "Let this be a moment in time that people will have never seen or heard before. We're forcing the concert in the middle of the biggest sporting event in the world," he said.
“Just going for Rihanna” honest queen we love!!!!! pic.twitter.com/kN8nD4TDYJ— Tin🪐| vegas era🍷 (@DiaryofDelly) February 4, 2023
This isn't the first time Adele uses her Las Vegas residency to break some news of her own! Last week, she confirmed she would be attending the Grammys this weekend, despite rumors circulating that she wouldn't. "Who said I wasn't going to the Grammys? Man, whoever started that rumor is a d---head! 'Cause I am going to the Grammys. I would never miss the Grammys. I would never be as disrespectful to the Grammys or to other artists. Whoever started that little story needs to go touch some grass," she told the crowd while sitting at the piano on stage.
Adele is nominated for six gold trophies this year, including Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Music Video and Best Music Film. The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will be hosted by Trevor Noah and will be broadcast live from LA's Crypto.com Arena on February 5 at 8 p.m. ET.