We Listed Every Celeb Who Went To Harry Styles' Tour So You Don't Have To
By Dani Medina
February 2, 2023
"Love On Tour" North America is officially over!
Harry Styles spent the past several months performing at residencies across the U.S. and our neighbors to the north, including New York, Toronto, Austin, Chicago, Los Angeles and Palm Springs. Along with the "Adore You" singer came a slew of celebrity fans who adore him just as much, including Hailey Bieber, Ellen DeGeneres, Bad Bunny and Joe Jonas, just to name a few.
With the conclusion of Harry's birthday show in Palm Springs on February 1 comes a roundup of (almost) every famous face spotted at his shows across the country. And now that "Love On Tour" shows in North America have concluded, Harry is set to jet off to Australia and New Zealand with dates scheduled through March, followed by dates in Europe through July.
Without further ado, here's every celebrity who attended Harry Styles' North American "Love On Tour" residency shows:
Love On Tour - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada (August 15-16)
- Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde at Harry Styles’s concert in Toronto day 2 yesterday (August 16th) pic.twitter.com/Am2LEJrkBQ— best of olivia wilde (@ArchiveWilde) August 17, 2022
Love On Tour - Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York (August 20-September 21)
- Olivia Wilde
- Joe Jonas
- Sophie Turner
- Bryan Adams
- Jimmy Fallon
- Drew Barrymore
- Nina Dobrev
- Hailey Bieber
- Barbie Ferreria
- Madonna
- Emily Blunt
- John Krasinski
- Tessa Thompson
- Florence Welch
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Noah Beck
- Kenan Thompson
- Gayle King
- Busy Philipps
- Birdie Leigh Silverstein
Hailey Bieber with friends at Harry Styles' Love On Tour concert at Madison Square Garden in New York.(September 15, 2022)— Hailey Rhode CR Updates (@HaileyBieberCR) September 16, 2022
🎥 by @ninadobrev pic.twitter.com/16swhz7EBv
@chocolatee.claire
Homie was just vibing to Harry with us! We said hello at the very end of the show. He was so nice and polite! ❤️ #harrystyles #msg #kenanthompson #snl @Kenan Thompson♬ original sound - emzie :D
October 2, 2022
Love On Tour - Moody Center, Austin, Texas (September 25-October 3)
- Beto O'Rourke
- Lauren Ridloff
HARRY SAID BETO FOR TEXAS pic.twitter.com/J8XfRX2QzW— chana | HARRY DAY🎂🎈 (@oatmiIkrry) October 3, 2022
Love On Tour - United Center, Chicago, Illinois (October 8-15)
- Lizzo
Lizzo dancing to Golden tonight for Harry Styles’ Love On Tour Chicago! #LoveOnTourChicago #Night6 15.10.22 pic.twitter.com/GVWYo9ARo1— OT5Daily Tour (@OT5DTour) October 16, 2022
ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE, YEAH! @Lizzo and @Harry_Styles were under one roof here at Harry's House in Chicago. #LoveOnTour #HSLOTUC https://t.co/iorUiUVoE4— United Center (@UnitedCenter) October 16, 2022
Love On Tour - Kia Forum, Los Angeles, California (October 31-November 15, January 26-31)
- Julie Bowen
- Olivia Wilde
- Bad Bunny
- Shawn Mendes
- BTS
- Dave Grohl
- Bryan Adams
- Hailey Bieber
- Kendall Jenner
- Kylie Jenner
- Jennifer Aniston
- Baz Luhrmann
- Ellen DeGeneres
- James Corden
- Meghan Trainor
- Brittany Broski
- Halsey
- Tom Hanks
- Rita Wilson
- Noah Beck
- Sara Bareilles
- Tate McRae
- Orville Peck
- Sebastian Yatra
- Ben Platt
- Ben Winston
- Caterina Scorsone
- Derek Hough
- Aitana
- Gwen Stefani
- Chloë Grace Moretz
- Sofia Carson
- Asif Ali
- Cara Delevigne
- Gary Janetti
- Brad Goreski
- Megalyn Echikunwoke
- Jaclyn Matfus
@suzett.castillo
Kendall & Kylie vibing to late night talking 🥺 #fyp #kyliejenner #kendalljenner #kylieandkendall #kendallandkylie #haileybieber #harryshouse #harrystyles #harrystylestiktok #harrystylesconcert #harrystylesconcert #theforumisharryshouse #theforumharrystyles #theforum♬ original sound - Suzett Castillo
GET ME A JENNIFER AND HARRY INTERACTION RIGHT THIS SECOND THAT MAN WILL DIE pic.twitter.com/B95n1W0W4Q— d🤠 | DG DAY!💌🌟 (@htownrry) January 27, 2023
Bad Bunny, Tom Hanks and Baz Luhrmann was at the Harry’s show— HSNews (@HS_News_) January 28, 2023
- January 27th, 2023 pic.twitter.com/3FgQ96vD4a
Shawn at Harry’s show rn lmaooo pic.twitter.com/g4SDfG1oyW— leilani (@leilanisfilm) January 30, 2023
Ben Platt is celebrity I haven’t seen mentioned as attending Harry’s concert Ben one of my personal favorites who I also saw in concert this year (fabulous show!). They have long been mutual fans. And they even looked similar as three year olds 😂 pic.twitter.com/BNcWNW5rTC— Moka Pot Monday ☕️ 🏠 (@Harryssidebewb) January 30, 2023
Love On Tour - Acrisure Arena, Palm Springs, California (January 31-February 1)
- Kris Jenner
- Jeff Bezos
- Katy Perry
- Orlando Bloom
- Irving Azoff
@thesweetpayne
Jeff Bezos at a Harry Styles concert was not on my 2023 bingo card #celebsontour #jeffbezos #harrystyles #katyperry #orlandobloom #laurensanchez #loveontour #hslot #palmsprings #hshq @hshq @katyperry♬ original sound - madison
