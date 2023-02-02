"Love On Tour" North America is officially over!

Harry Styles spent the past several months performing at residencies across the U.S. and our neighbors to the north, including New York, Toronto, Austin, Chicago, Los Angeles and Palm Springs. Along with the "Adore You" singer came a slew of celebrity fans who adore him just as much, including Hailey Bieber, Ellen DeGeneres, Bad Bunny and Joe Jonas, just to name a few.

With the conclusion of Harry's birthday show in Palm Springs on February 1 comes a roundup of (almost) every famous face spotted at his shows across the country. And now that "Love On Tour" shows in North America have concluded, Harry is set to jet off to Australia and New Zealand with dates scheduled through March, followed by dates in Europe through July.

Without further ado, here's every celebrity who attended Harry Styles' North American "Love On Tour" residency shows:

Love On Tour - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada (August 15-16)