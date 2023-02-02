We Listed Every Celeb Who Went To Harry Styles' Tour So You Don't Have To

By Dani Medina

February 2, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

"Love On Tour" North America is officially over!

Harry Styles spent the past several months performing at residencies across the U.S. and our neighbors to the north, including New York, Toronto, Austin, Chicago, Los Angeles and Palm Springs. Along with the "Adore You" singer came a slew of celebrity fans who adore him just as much, including Hailey Bieber, Ellen DeGeneres, Bad Bunny and Joe Jonas, just to name a few.

With the conclusion of Harry's birthday show in Palm Springs on February 1 comes a roundup of (almost) every famous face spotted at his shows across the country. And now that "Love On Tour" shows in North America have concluded, Harry is set to jet off to Australia and New Zealand with dates scheduled through March, followed by dates in Europe through July.

Without further ado, here's every celebrity who attended Harry Styles' North American "Love On Tour" residency shows:

Love On Tour - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada (August 15-16)

  • Olivia Wilde

Love On Tour - Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York (August 20-September 21)

  • Olivia Wilde
  • Joe Jonas
  • Sophie Turner
  • Bryan Adams
  • Jimmy Fallon
  • Drew Barrymore
  • Nina Dobrev
  • Hailey Bieber
  • Barbie Ferreria
  • Madonna
  • Emily Blunt
  • John Krasinski
  • Tessa Thompson
  • Florence Welch
  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Noah Beck
  • Kenan Thompson
  • Gayle King
  • Busy Philipps
  • Birdie Leigh Silverstein
@chocolatee.claire

Homie was just vibing to Harry with us! We said hello at the very end of the show. He was so nice and polite! ❤️ #harrystyles #msg #kenanthompson #snl @Kenan Thompson

♬ original sound - emzie :D

Love On Tour - Moody Center, Austin, Texas (September 25-October 3)

  • Beto O'Rourke
  • Lauren Ridloff

Love On Tour - United Center, Chicago, Illinois (October 8-15)

  • Lizzo

Love On Tour - Kia Forum, Los Angeles, California (October 31-November 15, January 26-31)

  • Julie Bowen
  • Olivia Wilde
  • Bad Bunny
  • Shawn Mendes
  • BTS
  • Dave Grohl
  • Bryan Adams
  • Hailey Bieber
  • Kendall Jenner
  • Kylie Jenner
  • Jennifer Aniston
  • Baz Luhrmann
  • Ellen DeGeneres
  • James Corden
  • Meghan Trainor
  • Brittany Broski
  • Halsey
  • Tom Hanks
  • Rita Wilson
  • Noah Beck
  • Sara Bareilles
  • Tate McRae
  • Orville Peck
  • Sebastian Yatra
  • Ben Platt
  • Ben Winston
  • Caterina Scorsone
  • Derek Hough
  • Aitana
  • Gwen Stefani
  • Chloë Grace Moretz
  • Sofia Carson
  • Asif Ali
  • Cara Delevigne
  • Gary Janetti
  • Brad Goreski
  • Megalyn Echikunwoke
  • Jaclyn Matfus

Love On Tour - Acrisure Arena, Palm Springs, California (January 31-February 1)

  • Kris Jenner
  • Jeff Bezos
  • Katy Perry
  • Orlando Bloom
  • Irving Azoff

Let us know if we missed any! ⬇️

Harry Styles
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.