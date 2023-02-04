Beyoncé Surprises Fans With An Even Sexier Version Of 'CUFF IT'

Just when you thought "CUFF IT" couldn't get any sexier, Beyoncé surprises fans and drops a remix.

The "Wetter Remix," featuring DJ and producer esentrik, is now available for purchase on Beyoncé's website for $1.29. The track, which features new vocals and new lyrics, takes listeners on a wild ride with a more soulful sound, according to reports on social media. Cover art for the surprise remix features a microphone attached to handcuffs.

News of Beyonce's new remix comes days after she announced the dates for her highly-anticipated "RENAISSANCE World Tour." The "Halo" singer is scheduled to make stops in Atlanta, Houston, Miami, Los Angeles, Chicago and Washington, D.C., just to name a few. She's even already added second shows to some cities. Tickets for the "RENAISSANCE World Tour" go on sale February 6, but Verified Fan registration is already open now.