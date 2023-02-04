Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr Reunite On The Dance Floor In Epic Video

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr know how to tear up a dance floor!

The Beatles members reunited at Paul's daughter Stella McCartney's star-studded party in Los Angeles on Thursday (February 2) to celebrate the launch of her latest Adidas collection. Starr shared a video on social media of him dancing with McCartney — and it's totally epic.

"Man, this beautiful day is getting better and better we were at the Stella McCartney rollerskating party. What a time we had go get them, Paul, peace, and love," he captioned the video of him and his former bandmate clapping and grooving along to Candi Stanton's 1976 disco hit, "Young Hearts Run Free."

Fans were excited, to say the least, about McCartney and Starr's reunion.

"This is the best thing on this website today!" one user wrote.

"We got Beatles partying together? February already declared a success," said another.

"This makes my heart happy," another user said.

"My God you are all a bunch of legends," said another.