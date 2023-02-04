Trevor Noah Teases Massive Grammy Performance By Secret Fan-Favorite Artist

Trevor Noah is dropping some major hints about who might be performing at the 2023 Grammys!

On an episode of PEOPLE Every Day earlier this week, the Grammys host opened up about what fans might expect from the upcoming award show, which are scheduled to be broadcast on CBS on Sunday (February 5). Besides sharing his favorite part of the gig ("Seeing everybody from Beyoncé to Adele to Lizzo, to Bad Bunny to Harry Styles") and what a great year of music it's been ("The Grammys is always a wonderful celebration of the soundtrack of your year, the ups and downs, the highs, the lows, the joys and the sadnesses"), Noah also teases a couple of performances that haven't been made public yet.

"One of your favorite performers is a woman, and that woman is going to be performing at the Grammys. Then one of your other favorite performers is a man, and that man is going to be performing at the Grammys, and you're going, 'Oh, but that could be anyone.' But you know, it's not anyone though, because you've been listening to their album the whole year and it's been huge," he told host Janine Rubenstein.

You can listen to the podcast episode below: