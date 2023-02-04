Harry Styles Narrowly Escapes Run-In With Ex Olivia Wilde At Gym

Harry Styles and ex Olivia Wilde were spotted at the same gym on the same day... but hours apart.

Just Jared photographers captured the "As It Was" singer leaving the private Los Angeles gym on Friday (February 3) — just a "couple hours" after his Don't Worry Darling co-star finished her workout at the same fitness facility. They "narrowly avoided a run-in," the news outlet reported. (Check out the photos here!)

Styles and Wilde called it quits back in November. Harry is "still touring and is now going abroad" while Olivia "focuses on her kids and her work in LA," sources told People at the time. Word eventually got out that there's "no bad blood between them." "Harry didn't dump Olivia, or vice versa. This is the longest relationship Harry's ever had, so clearly they have a special bond," an insider told Page Six. Despite these revelations, however, Wilde is "still very much upset about the breakup" and is "trying to move on," a source told Us Weekly in December.

Harry's appearance in Los Angeles comes days after he wrapped up his "Love On Tour" extended shows in Palm Springs on Tuesday and Wednesday. He celebrated his 29th birthday with the Wednesday crowd, complete with birthday hats, a cake and balloons! The "Watermelon Sugar" crooner will take his talents to the Crypto.com Arena for a highly-anticipated performance at the Grammys on Sunday. He's up for six awards, including Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Music Video.

Good luck, Harry!