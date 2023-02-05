Aaron Carter Snubbed From In Memoriam Segment At 2023 Grammys
By Sarah Tate
February 6, 2023
The In Memoriam segment at the Grammy Awards is always an emotional tribute to those in the industry who were lost over the previous year. The 2023 awards were no exception, with heartfelt performances dedicated to late musicians like Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie and Takeoff. However, one name at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 5) was noticeably absent: Aaron Carter.
According to TMZ, fans of the late singer were upset after his name was left out of the In Memoriam segment, taking to social media to share their outrage with statements like "Shame of the grammys 2023" and "Grammys is always picking and choosing smh."
Though he was never nominated for a Grammy Award, Carter put out some beloved songs throughout his career, like "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)," "That's How I Beat Shaq" and "I Want Candy."
They really snubbed Aaron Carter during the death tributes at the Grammys. Just wow. Not impressed. #Aaroncarter #GRAMMYs— Deandra Russo (@deandrarrusso) February 6, 2023
No in Memorium at the Grammys for #AaronCarter ….feel oddly sad for him about that— Not This Again (@notthisagain444) February 6, 2023
Would’ve been nice to see @aaroncarter’s picture #GRAMMYs 😓— Olive (@Dirtydiana_123) February 6, 2023
Genuinely don’t understand why Aaron Carter was left out of the in memoriam.. he completely changed the teen pop music game, broke so many records, and truly paved the way for so many young pop stars that followed him. #GRAMMYs— gati ⍟ (@youIovemelikexo) February 6, 2023
While Carter was not included in the televised segment, The Recording Academy reportedly did list him in the program book alongside an extended list of creators and artists who passed away in 2022.
For those asking, though we may not have seen Aaron Carter in the In Memoriam segment on the #GRAMMYs, but his name was put in the official #Grammys program book. pic.twitter.com/UmoeIT7nT6— Clay Brice (@clay_brice) February 6, 2023
Carter died unexpectedly in November 2022 at just 34 years old. His body was found in a bathtub at his California home, and his official cause of death was deferred until the results from additional tests and studies are in.