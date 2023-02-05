Lizzo Hard Launched Her Boyfriend And The Celebrity Reactions Are So Cute
By Lavender Alexandria
February 5, 2023
Lizzo has found a way to go viral again, as she so often does. This time she did it with an Instagram post, hard launching her and her new boyfriend, stand-up comedian Myke Wright, with a perfect series of fit pics. Lizzo extravagant black dress which is covered in blue frills is instantly attention grabbing and the caption is appropriately simple, stating just "Hard Launch."
As if often the case with Lizzo's posts, dozens of fellow musicians and celebrities chimed in to congratulate her on going public with the relationship and to compliment the style of both him and her new man. SZA chimed in saying "A doll and her Ken" while Kehlani mentioned just how long she'd been anticipating an official announcement commenting "BEEN WAITIN." Other celebrity appearances include Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness, Lori Harvey, Eric Andre, Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui, and many more.
Lizzo has already had a pretty busy 2023 so far. Just a few days ago she released a new music video for the song 'Special' from the album of the same name she dropped last year. And on the performance side of things, she's already been confirmed as a headliner for two festivals Bottlerock and Governor's Ball and she's expected to perform at this year's Grammys where she's nominated for 5 awards including Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Album Of The Year.