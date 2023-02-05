Lizzo Hard Launched Her Boyfriend And The Celebrity Reactions Are So Cute

Lizzo has found a way to go viral again, as she so often does. This time she did it with an Instagram post, hard launching her and her new boyfriend, stand-up comedian Myke Wright, with a perfect series of fit pics. Lizzo extravagant black dress which is covered in blue frills is instantly attention grabbing and the caption is appropriately simple, stating just "Hard Launch."

As if often the case with Lizzo's posts, dozens of fellow musicians and celebrities chimed in to congratulate her on going public with the relationship and to compliment the style of both him and her new man. SZA chimed in saying "A doll and her Ken" while Kehlani mentioned just how long she'd been anticipating an official announcement commenting "BEEN WAITIN." Other celebrity appearances include Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness, Lori Harvey, Eric Andre, Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui, and many more.