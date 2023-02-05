Lizzo's Iconic Reaction To Realizing She's In The Same Room As Beyoncé
By Taylor Linzinmeir
February 6, 2023
The 2023 Grammy Awards were held tonight (February 5) —and you can't have Music's Biggest Night without gathering together the biggest musicians in the world in the same room.
Two of those icons were Lizzo and Beyoncé —although Lizzo apparently had no idea Queen B would be in attendance at the awards. As host Trevor Noah was walking around Cyrpto.com Arena in Los Angeles to interact with various artists, he casually mentioned Beyoncé was among them. Lizzo, who was sitting right in front of Noah at a table with Adele at the time, immediately jumped up and almost snapped her neck turning around to see where the "CUFF IT" singer was sitting. Check out her hilarious reaction below.
Lizzo is Beyoncé #1 fan fr pic.twitter.com/uQWM71c7j0— َ (@sxarlights) February 6, 2023
As it turns out, Beyoncé was not, in fact, in attendance at that exact moment. When she won Best R&B Song shortly after, she did not get onstage to accept the award. Noah explained that she was "on her way" but got stuck in traffic.
Lizzo was nominated for multiple Grammy Awards this year, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, Songwriter of the Year -Non-Classical and Best Remixed Recording. She's already won one award so far: Best Remixed Recording for "About Damn Time" (Purple Disco Machine Remix). She is also set to perform at the award show later in the evening.