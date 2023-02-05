Lizzo's Iconic Reaction To Realizing She's In The Same Room As Beyoncé

The 2023 Grammy Awards were held tonight (February 5) —and you can't have Music's Biggest Night without gathering together the biggest musicians in the world in the same room.

Two of those icons were Lizzo and Beyoncé —although Lizzo apparently had no idea Queen B would be in attendance at the awards. As host Trevor Noah was walking around Cyrpto.com Arena in Los Angeles to interact with various artists, he casually mentioned Beyoncé was among them. Lizzo, who was sitting right in front of Noah at a table with Adele at the time, immediately jumped up and almost snapped her neck turning around to see where the "CUFF IT" singer was sitting. Check out her hilarious reaction below.