Steve Lacy Had Everybody Grooving With Electric First Grammys Performance

Steve Lacy lit up Los Angeles's Crypto.com Arena stage on Sunday (February 5) for a rousing rendition of his hit "Bad Habit" at the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

The 24-year-old musician first took a moment to introduce himself to the crowd before he and bassist Thundercat got the crowd moving along to the hit as the stage flashed with lights and smoke. The audience wasn't immune to the laid-back groove, with celebs like Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, Doja Cat and even the record-breaker Queen Beyoncé herself dancing and singing along.

The track gained popularity on TikTok but has crossed over into the mainstream to become one of the year's biggest hits thanks to its catchy melody and relatable lyrics of not shooting your shot when you should have.