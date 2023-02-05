Watch Taylor Swift's Sweet Reaction To Ex Harry Styles' Grammy Performance

By Ginny Reese

February 6, 2023

65th GRAMMY Awards
It seems there's definitely no "bad blood" between the Taylor Swift and Harry Styles.

Styles took the stage by storm with his mesmerizing performance of "As It Was" at the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday evening (February 5th). The performance had several references to the song's music video, complete with a revolving red stage and similar choreography. The performance had the audience dancing and singing along as he gave everyone a taste of Harry's House.

Taylor Swift gave the performance a standing ovation, smiling and clapping as Styles took his bows. Earlier in the night, she gave the "Sign of the Times" singer another standing ovation for his Best Pop Vocal Album win.

Watch Taylor's sweet reactions to the moments below:

Styles was nominated for six awards during music's biggest night, including Best Pop Vocal Album (Harry's House), Best Solo Performance ("As It Was"), Album of the Year (Harry's House), Song of the Year ("As It Was"), Best Music Video ("As It Was"), and Record of the Year ("As It Was").

Swift was nominated for four awards, including Song of the Year ("All Too Well: The Short Film"), Best Country Song ("I Bet You Think About Me" (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault), Best Song Written For Visual Media ("Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing) and Best Music Video ("All Too Well" The Short Film").

