Watch Taylor Swift's Sweet Reaction To Ex Harry Styles' Grammy Performance
By Ginny Reese
February 6, 2023
It seems there's definitely no "bad blood" between the Taylor Swift and Harry Styles.
Styles took the stage by storm with his mesmerizing performance of "As It Was" at the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday evening (February 5th). The performance had several references to the song's music video, complete with a revolving red stage and similar choreography. The performance had the audience dancing and singing along as he gave everyone a taste of Harry's House.
Taylor Swift gave the performance a standing ovation, smiling and clapping as Styles took his bows. Earlier in the night, she gave the "Sign of the Times" singer another standing ovation for his Best Pop Vocal Album win.
Watch Taylor's sweet reactions to the moments below:
Taylor Swift clapping for Harry Styles after his #GRAMMYs performance! 😭 pic.twitter.com/defmG1wWQ0— Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) February 6, 2023
Taylor Swift celebrating Harry Styles' win at the #GRAMMYs. 👏 pic.twitter.com/M3lv8xVMUy— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 6, 2023
Styles was nominated for six awards during music's biggest night, including Best Pop Vocal Album (Harry's House), Best Solo Performance ("As It Was"), Album of the Year (Harry's House), Song of the Year ("As It Was"), Best Music Video ("As It Was"), and Record of the Year ("As It Was").
Swift was nominated for four awards, including Song of the Year ("All Too Well: The Short Film"), Best Country Song ("I Bet You Think About Me" (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault), Best Song Written For Visual Media ("Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing) and Best Music Video ("All Too Well" The Short Film").