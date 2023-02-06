Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Current Relationship Status

By Rebekah Gonzalez

February 6, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian shared a life update with fans on Twitter and set the record straight on her current relationship status. The Kardashians star returned to the social media app on Sunday, February 5th, telling her 30 million followers, "I miss you guys. I'm sorry I've been absent recently. Life has been life-ing and I'm not here for it. But I wanted to say hi to my babies." After chatting back and forth with fans, one eventually asked Khloe about her love life. "Who's your man currently? you know im gonna get the deets! AND HE BETTER BE TREATING MY SISTA RIGHT!!! OR ELSE."

"Who has time for a man lol I have a 6 month old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another," she replied. "Ha! I secretly love it. No but for real…. No man right now…. He’s in my prayers too ha!"

Khloe and Tristan Thompson welcomed their baby boy via surrogate over the summer and while they're no longer a couple they've made it clear that they're committed to co-parenting their two children. Back in September, there were rumors that she was in a new relationship with actor Michele Morrone. The two were spotted cozying up to each other in Milan while Khloe was there for Dolce & Gabbana's spring/summer 2023 Fashion Week show. The rumored romance came about two months after her split from the mystery man, a private investor, she had been seeing for a few months. After hitting it off at a dinner party, the relationship reportedly "fizzled out."

