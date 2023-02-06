Lizzo Reflects On Grammys Win, Shares Selfies With Adele & Harry Styles

Lizzo is reflecting on her big win at the 2023 Grammy Awards last night. On Sunday, February 5th, the singer took home the Grammy for Record Of The Year for her hit song "About Damn Time." The following day, Lizzo took to her Twitter account to share some truly adorable photos from the night and share a short but powerful message about her win.

"The last time a black woman won Record of the Year was Whitney Houston for ‘I Will Always Love You’…" Lizzo wrote referring to the 1994 Grammys when Houston won Record of the Year and Album of the Year. "I don’t take this lightly. Thank you."