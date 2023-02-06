Niall Horan & Liam Payne React To Harry Styles' Grammy Win
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 6, 2023
Harry Styles had a huge night at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5th, and his former One Direction bandmates are celebrating. After it was revealed that Styles had won the biggest award of the night, Album of the Year, Niall Horan took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo of the television with Harry onstage accepting his award. "Very proud," he captioned the photo with a heart and tagged Harry.
A few hours later, Liam Payne took to his Instagram to post a black-and-white photo of Harry looking down at his Grammy and wrote a sweet message to his former bandmate. "Wow… this image is really something to wake up to and when you write music like you do Harry you deserve every millisecond of that moment looking down smiling at the trophy you’ve earned. God bless you brother congratulations," Liam wrote.
Styles beat out some stiff competition for the award including Beyoncé and Lizzo. “I’ve been so inspired by every artist in this category with me. But it’s important for us to remember that there’s no such thing as ‘best’ in music," he said humbly during his acceptance speech. "This doesn’t happen very often to people like me so this is very nice, thank you."
With 9 nominations in total, since he went solo, Harry now has 3 Grammys under his belt. In addition to Harry's House being Album of the Year, the album also took home the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album. At the 63rd Grammy Awards, Harry won Best Pop Solo Performance for his hit "Watermelon Sugar."