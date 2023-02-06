Niall Horan & Liam Payne React To Harry Styles' Grammy Win

Styles beat out some stiff competition for the award including Beyoncé and Lizzo. “I’ve been so inspired by every artist in this category with me. But it’s important for us to remember that there’s no such thing as ‘best’ in music," he said humbly during his acceptance speech. "This doesn’t happen very often to people like me so this is very nice, thank you."

With 9 nominations in total, since he went solo, Harry now has 3 Grammys under his belt. In addition to Harry's House being Album of the Year, the album also took home the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album. At the 63rd Grammy Awards, Harry won Best Pop Solo Performance for his hit "Watermelon Sugar."