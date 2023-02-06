Selena Gomez's BFF Raquelle Stevens Responds To 'My Mind & Me' Backlash

Selena Gomez is doing just fine according to her best friend Raquelle Stevens. The Sunshine Mind co-author recently addressed the backlash regarding Selena's AppleTV+ documentary My Mind & Me which she was featured in. “Anytime you do anything public in life, you’re subject to opinions of other people. … You just don’t even go there if you’re not willing to be able to take the heat, but, you know, the biggest thing for me was that the documentary was a beautiful, beautiful piece of work that Selena so vulnerably shared with the world,” Stevens said in a recent interview on the Chicks in the Office podcast. “It was her life story, and part of what was included in that documentary was our friendship, which is special and it’s honest, and it’s real.”