Selena Gomez's BFF Raquelle Stevens Responds To 'My Mind & Me' Backlash

By Rebekah Gonzalez

February 6, 2023

Selena Gomez is doing just fine according to her best friend Raquelle Stevens. The Sunshine Mind co-author recently addressed the backlash regarding Selena's AppleTV+ documentary My Mind & Me which she was featured in. “Anytime you do anything public in life, you’re subject to opinions of other people. … You just don’t even go there if you’re not willing to be able to take the heat, but, you know, the biggest thing for me was that the documentary was a beautiful, beautiful piece of work that Selena so vulnerably shared with the world,” Stevens said in a recent interview on the Chicks in the Office podcast. “It was her life story, and part of what was included in that documentary was our friendship, which is special and it’s honest, and it’s real.”

According to Us Weekly, the duo caused a stir online for a particularly tense scene in which Stevens told Gomez she didn't seem "happy," prompting the singer to walk away from her friend. “I think what it’s a good reminder of is that when people are scrolling through Instagram or they’re scrolling through TikTok, or you’re watching a documentary, you’re getting a small glimpse into someone’s life, you’re not seeing the full picture," Stevens continued. "And the truth is we’ve had a friendship for the last decade because it’s real, it’s honest and I’m so grateful for that. And I’m grateful that it was included in the documentary because I think that it is important to see, and I think it’s amazing that Selena welcomes honesty in her friendships and I welcome that in my life too.”

