Tom Brady Shows Off His Body In Steamy Underwear Selfie
February 6, 2023
Tom Brady started off the work week in an unexpected way. The former quarterback took to Twitter to share a photo of himself in nothing but his underwear and it seems like he's keeping up with his workout routine even after he announced his retirement earlier this month.
The thirst trap was prompted by a bet he made with his clothing company back in June of 2022. At the time, the football star said he would recreate some underwear photos the company posted if his online followers gave the post enough love. "40k likes and I’ll recreate these photos. Unrelated but can you guys send me some more of the socks," he wrote.
Did I do it right? @Edelman11 @RobGronkowski @bradybrand 😬😬 https://t.co/9bN6N3WbSN pic.twitter.com/3lSgRXKc0F— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 6, 2023
Of course, the post garnered way over 40,000 likes, and on Monday, February 6th, the Brady Brand Twitter account reminded him of the promise he'd made. The steamy post earned a whopping 5 million views in just the first few hours of it going up. Just last week, Brady announced that he would be retiring for good this time after retiring last year only to un-retire and play one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Now that he's a retired man, TMZ Sports reported that Brady is planning on spending the next few months spending time with his family. "We're told he's an extremely devoted father to his kids -- splitting his time with his kids in Miami and New York -- and is looking forward to spending extended time with them," the outlet wrote.