Twitter Reacts To Tom Brady's Official Retirement Announcement

Numerous longtime teammates, former rivals and fans responded to Tom Brady's official retirement announcement on Tuesday (February 1).

The seven-time Super Bowl champion confirmed his decision in a lengthy post shared on his verified Instagram account Tuesday (February 1) morning.

"This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore," Brady wrote. "I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."

Brady's friend and biggest on-field rival, Pro Football Hall of Fame Peyton Manning, released an official statement regarding his fellow legendary quarterback's retirement.

"It was an honor and a privilege to compete against him on the field, and I truly appreciate his friendship off the field," Manning said in a statement shared through his company, Omaha Productions.