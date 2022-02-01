Twitter Reacts To Tom Brady's Official Retirement Announcement
By Jason Hall
February 1, 2022
Numerous longtime teammates, former rivals and fans responded to Tom Brady's official retirement announcement on Tuesday (February 1).
The seven-time Super Bowl champion confirmed his decision in a lengthy post shared on his verified Instagram account Tuesday (February 1) morning.
"This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore," Brady wrote. "I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."
Brady's friend and biggest on-field rival, Pro Football Hall of Fame Peyton Manning, released an official statement regarding his fellow legendary quarterback's retirement.
"It was an honor and a privilege to compete against him on the field, and I truly appreciate his friendship off the field," Manning said in a statement shared through his company, Omaha Productions.
Peyton Manning on @TomBrady's retirement: pic.twitter.com/yuGQwCCn6B
Longtime New England Patriots teammate Julian Edelman -- who retired last offseason -- shared a graphic that depicted Brady in an actual Patriot garb with the term "Foxboro Forever."
The Patriot #FoxboroForever pic.twitter.com/0n4v4cT7JY— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) February 1, 2022
Edelman had previously responded to reports of Brady's retirement last Saturday (January 29) with a photo of the quarterback and his favorite nickname included.
"Thanks for the memories, babe @Tom Brady," Edelman tweeted.
Both of Brady's former teams, the Patriots (2000-2020) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020-2022), shared post tributing the legendary quarterback's career, which included winning a combined seven Super Bowls for both franchises.
It was quite the ride.— New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 1, 2022
Thank you and congratulations, @TomBrady. pic.twitter.com/0gPwUROEkz
February 1, 2022
Patriots owner Robert Kraft also issued an official statement regarding Brady's retirement on behalf of the franchise:
"Words cannot describe the feelings I have for Tom Brady, nor adequately express the gratitude my family, the New England Patriots and our fans have for Tom for all he did during his career. A generation of football fans have grown up knowing only an NFL in which Tom Brady dominated. He retires with nearly every NFL career passing record, yet the only one that ever mattered to him was the team's win-loss record. In his 20 years as a starter his teams qualified for the playoffs 19 times. He led his teams to 10 Super Bowls, winning an NFL-record seven championships. In a team sport like football, it is rare to see an individual have such a dominant impact on a team's success. You didn't have to be a Patriots fan to respect and appreciate his competitiveness, determination and will to win that fueled his success. As a fan of football, it was a privilege to watch. As a Patriots fan, it was a dream come true.
"I have the greatest respect for Tom personally and always will. His humility, coupled with his drive and ambition, truly made him special. I will always feel a close bond to him and will always consider him an extension of my immediate family."
A privilege to watch and a dream come true.— New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 1, 2022
Statement from Robert Kraft on Tom Brady: https://t.co/YsXbvFx12d pic.twitter.com/r6zIMHKCU1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, who played alongside Brady the past two seasons, also praised the legendary quarterback amid his reported retirement decision several days prior.
Here are numerous other responses to Brady's reported retirement:
As Tom Brady announces the end of his NFL career, here is our essay on the one aspect of it that we can all agree on. I hope it brings back as many memories for you as it did for me writing it. pic.twitter.com/WVBo5P287c— Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) February 1, 2022
Thank you, @TomBrady.— TB12sports (@TB12sports) February 1, 2022
For 22 years, you inspired millions. Through your hard work, healthy habits, and winning mindset, you proved time and time again that you can do anything you want no matter your age, ability, or even draft number.
The best is yet to come... #KeepGoing. pic.twitter.com/SczXjInmSO
Thanks for always getting us hyped up on game days, @TomBrady.#ThankYouTom pic.twitter.com/xw1AczjiR3— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 1, 2022
After an advanced and lengthy data pull, we were able to compile all of the seasons that Tom Brady finished with a losing record during his 21 years as a starting QB in the NFL: pic.twitter.com/n1Wy7uOmcX— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 1, 2022
From: "QB No. 12"— Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) February 1, 2022
To: 2x Madden Cover Athlete
The GOAT 🐐 | #ThankYouTom pic.twitter.com/lAj59iFys4
"I feel like the luckiest person in the world." - @TomBrady #ThankYouTom pic.twitter.com/rcFjiToWtf— NFL (@NFL) February 1, 2022
Would think he has a somewhat decent chance here https://t.co/2k8yyt4XAX— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 1, 2022
A statement from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on the retirement of Tom Brady. pic.twitter.com/jkuDjeRVjE— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 1, 2022
Tom Brady on Madden at the start of his career vs the end. 🤯#ThankYouTom pic.twitter.com/7dk8A5Ws6l— NFL UK (@NFLUK) February 1, 2022
But seriously, congrats on a first-ballot, Hall of Fame career, @TomBrady.— New York Jets (@nyjets) February 1, 2022
We may not miss seeing you on the field, but the entire football world will. pic.twitter.com/sgvPfpUa7B
Using @PFF WAR, most valuable player since— Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) February 1, 2022
2021: Tom Brady
2020: Brady
2019: Brady
2018: Brady
2017: Brady
2016: Brady
2015: Brady
2014: Brady
2013: Brady
2012: Brady
2011: Brady
2010: Brady
2009: Brady
2008: Brady
2007: Brady
2006: Brady
*WAR goes back to 2006
When I think about Tom Brady, he’s a true winner who handled himself with class throughout his entire career.— John Elway (@johnelway) February 1, 2022
Even with those seven Super Bowl rings, he never lost that competitive fire to be the best.
Congratulations, @TomBrady, on a tremendous career! https://t.co/bXmwUo3bc8
HAPPY RETIREMENT @TomBrady! These Moments Meant Everything To Me. Thank You For Everything You Gave To This Game. The One True Goat! pic.twitter.com/yxbyBwZ347— Cyril Grayson Jr (@cyrilgraysonjr) February 1, 2022
Was an honor to play along side of you. Congrats on retirement TB! @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/RYvOp0a5Wf— Scotty Miller (@MillerTime___10) February 1, 2022
"Saying goodbye to a legend is never easy, but we wish him continued success in retirement."— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 1, 2022
- The Glazer Family pic.twitter.com/7z9OZGRNdK
"He set a standard and helped create a culture that took our team to the mountaintop."— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 1, 2022
- @BruceArians pic.twitter.com/TSsfWnegSI
Brady's confirmation comes hours after hIs appearance on his Let's Go! podcast Monday (January 31) night alongside co-hosts Jim Gray in which he addressed conflicting reports regarding his retirement decision over the weekend and said he was still contemplating his decision, as he'd said during his previous appearance on the show one week prior.
Brady, 44, who confirmed he was out of the country over the weekend, also said he understood the people wanting "to be in front of the news often," but reiterated that he was taking his decision "day to day" and planned to "make a great decision for me and my family" during his Let's Go! appearance prior to his official announcement.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported "Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me."
Brady's company, TB12Sports, shared a since-deleted tweet listing the legendary quarterback's accolades, seemingly acknowledging the report minutes later.
However, Brady's agent, Don Yee, responded to the reports clarifying that Brady himself "will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy," although noting that he wasn't "getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what's being reported."
Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022
More coming on https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ. pic.twitter.com/6CHWmMlyXg
Statement from Tom Brady’s agent Don Yee: pic.twitter.com/vbUhSToYtT— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022
Bally Sports' NFL reporter Michael Silver initially reported that Brady had contacted Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht and told him "he has not yet made a final decision on retirement," disputing Schefter and Darlington's report.
"Licht is respecting Brady's process and waiting for a definitive answer, whenever it comes, from the QB," Silver tweeted, adding that he had "100% faith" in Darlington and his reporting and knew "that he and @AdamSchefter are extremely plugged in on this."
Report for @BallySports: Tom Brady contacted @Buccaneers GM Jason Licht and told him he has not yet made a final decision on retirement, disputing the ESPN report. Licht is respecting Brady's process and waiting for a definitive answer, whenever it comes, from the QB.— Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 29, 2022
Additionally, Brady's father, Tom Brady Sr., denied the report of his son's retirement on Saturday, which he referred to as "an unsubstantiated rumor," according to KRON sports anchor Kylen Mills.
JUST IN: Tom Brady Sr. tells @kron4news that his son is not retiring. Brady Sr. says an online publication started circulating an unsubstantiated rumor. However a number of NFL insiders are now reporting it. @kron4news #TomBrady #NFL— Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) January 29, 2022
Last Friday (January 28), CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported "several sources who are within Brady's inner circle anticipate" his retirement announcement in the coming weeks.
Brady immediately faced questions about his NFL future after the team's NFC Divisional Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams on January 23.
"Truthfully guys, I'm thinking about this game," Brady said after the 30-27 loss, which came on a last-second field goal after the Bucs rallied back from a 27-3 second-half deficit, via ESPN.
On January 23, sources told ESPN's Schefter and Darlington that the 44-year-old quarterback was undecided about his NFL future and planned to take time after the season ends to asses how he feels mentally and physically, as well as his family's desires, before making deciding on his 23rd NFL season.
Brady's postgame comments reiterated that report following the Bucs' elimination loss.
"I haven't put a lot of thought into it, so you know, we will just take it day by day and kind of see where we are at," Brady said.
Brady is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards (84,520) and touchdowns (624), as well as quarterback wins (243).
The San Mateo native spent his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, leading the franchise to an NFL record six Super Bowl championships (tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers), before joining the Bucs as a free agent in March 2020, which resulted in Tampa Bay winning its second Super Bowl in franchise history, becoming the first NFL team to win a Super Bowl in its home stadium, last February.