Tom Brady Reveals When He'll Make His FOX Sports Debut
By Jason Hall
February 6, 2023
Tom Brady's new gig with FOX Sports won't begin until the 2024 NFL season, the seven-time Super Bowl champion revealed during an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Monday (February 6).
Brady, who announced his retirement last week, said he plans to use the next year to prepare for his upcoming role as FOX Sports' lead NFL analyst, having signed a record-setting contract that was said to take effect "immediately following his playing career" last May.
"One thing about my career, whether that was when I was drafted by the Patriots or signed in free agency with the Bucs, I wanted to be fully committed," Brady said. "I never wanted to let people down -- I think my biggest motivator was that."
"So, even in the future I want to be great at what I do and that always takes some time and strategizing and learning and growing and evolving."
Tom Brady tells Colin Cowherd he'll start his Fox career in the fall of 2024 pic.twitter.com/aUriJnAKTD— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 6, 2023
Last week, TMZ Sports reported that FOX Sports would stick with its plan to keep former NFL tight end Greg Olsen -- who filled the role throughout the 2022 season -- as the lead analyst alongside play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt for Super Bowl LVII on Sunday (February 12), as was previously reported when Brady signed the deal, despite being set to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ahead of his 23rd NFL season.
Last May, FOX Sports said it didn't plan to use Brady for the Super Bowl even if the Buccaneers were eliminated prior to the championship game. The decision came shortly after Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. reported that Brady agreed to a 10-year, $375 million deal to become FOX Sports' new NFL lead analyst whenever he retires.
Brady announced he's "retiring for good" after 23 NFL seasons in a video shared on his Twitter account Wednesday (February 1). The 45-year-old had previously announced his retirement last offseason before announcing his decision to return several weeks later.
Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023
"I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first so it won't be long winded," Brady said. "You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year so, really, thank you guys so much for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. I love you all."
Brady was set to become a free agent this offseason if he decided to continue his NFL career. The San Mateo native has a massive contract to become FOX Sports' lead NFL analyst beginning after the conclusion of his playing career.
Brady signed with the Buccaneers during the 2020 offseason following 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, which included six Super Bowl victories.
Tampa Bay defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV during Brady's first season with the franchise. The 45-year-old is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards and touchdowns, as well as quarterback wins, among numerous other records.