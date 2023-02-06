Tom Brady Reveals When He'll Make His FOX Sports Debut

Tom Brady's new gig with FOX Sports won't begin until the 2024 NFL season, the seven-time Super Bowl champion revealed during an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Monday (February 6).

Brady, who announced his retirement last week, said he plans to use the next year to prepare for his upcoming role as FOX Sports' lead NFL analyst, having signed a record-setting contract that was said to take effect "immediately following his playing career" last May.

"One thing about my career, whether that was when I was drafted by the Patriots or signed in free agency with the Bucs, I wanted to be fully committed," Brady said. "I never wanted to let people down -- I think my biggest motivator was that."

"So, even in the future I want to be great at what I do and that always takes some time and strategizing and learning and growing and evolving."