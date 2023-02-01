Decision Made On Tom Brady's Status For FOX Sports' Super Bowl Coverage

Tom Brady will reportedly not be part of FOX Sports' Super Bowl LVII coverage, despite his retirement announcement on Wednesday (February 1), sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to TMZ Sports.

Last year, Brady signed a record-setting contract to become FOX Sports' lead NFL analyst that was said to take effect "immediately following his playing career." FOX Sports is, however, sticking with its plan to keep NFL tight end Greg Olsen -- who filled the role throughout the 2022 season -- as the lead analyst alongside play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt, as was previously reported when Brady signed the deal, despite being set to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of his 23rd NFL season.

Last May, FOX Sports said it didn't plan to use Brady in a scenario where the Buccaneers were eliminated ahead of the Super Bowl. The decision came shortly after Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. reported that Brady agreed to a 10-year, $375 million deal to become FOX Sports' new NFL lead analyst whenever he retires.

Brady announced he's "retiring for good" after 23 NFL seasons in a video shared on his Twitter account Wednesday (February 1). The 45-year-old had previously announced his retirement last offseason before announcing his decision to return several weeks later.