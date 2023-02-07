Post Malone Says He's Healthy After Fans Become Concerned At Recent Show
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 7, 2023
Post Malone is reassuring fans after they became concerned over his weight loss and a video of him performing a recent show. The rapper is currently on tour in Australia and a video of him performing caused quite a stir on Twitter. In the video, Post sings his song "I Fall Apart" and is seen moving around a lot and twitching which prompted some fans to think he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol. However, other fans pointed out that he usually performs that song with those same movements and he is simply putting on a passionate performance.
Fans get worried for Post Malone after watching him perform like this🙏🏾😕🙇🏽♂️pic.twitter.com/d3NMe7dn1N— Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) February 6, 2023
Sources close to Post doubled down on that sentiment telling TMZ, fans shouldn't be alarmed because he's not on drugs or sick. As for the weight loss, the sources explained that while he previously gained weight for a movie role, he's now adhering to a strict diet and has been working out in addition to his 90-minute sets on tour.
Furthermore, Post's father recently commented on an Instagram post questioning his son's health due to his noticeable weight loss. "Healthiest he's been in years! Mentally and physically," he wrote.
Post showed off his new physique in a shirtless Instagram post last month. He also became a father last year, welcoming his first child with his longtime girlfriend, now fiancée. "I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad," he told TMZ at the time. "Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."