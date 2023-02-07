Post Malone Says He's Healthy After Fans Become Concerned At Recent Show

Sources close to Post doubled down on that sentiment telling TMZ, fans shouldn't be alarmed because he's not on drugs or sick. As for the weight loss, the sources explained that while he previously gained weight for a movie role, he's now adhering to a strict diet and has been working out in addition to his 90-minute sets on tour.

Furthermore, Post's father recently commented on an Instagram post questioning his son's health due to his noticeable weight loss. "Healthiest he's been in years! Mentally and physically," he wrote.

Post showed off his new physique in a shirtless Instagram post last month. He also became a father last year, welcoming his first child with his longtime girlfriend, now fiancée. "I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad," he told TMZ at the time. "Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."