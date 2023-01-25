Post Malone Goes Shirtless In New Instagram Photo

Post Malone also suffered several injuries due to onstage falls in 2022, one of which resulted in him going to the hospital and being forced to cancel a show. "Today I woke up to a cracking sounds [sic.] on the right side of my body," he wrote to fans after canceling the show. "I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before. I'm having a very difficult time breathing, and there's like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move."

The rapper also became a father last year, welcoming his first child with his longtime girlfriend, now fiancée. "I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad," he told TMZ at the time. "Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."