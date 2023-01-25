Post Malone Goes Shirtless In New Instagram Photo
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 25, 2023
Post Malone is showing off his physique in a recent Instagram post. The rapper shared a shirtless black and white photo of himself which shows off his tattooed arms and torso. While the photo, taken by his personal photographer Adam Degross, came without a caption, fans quickly flooded the comment section to react to the thirst trap.
Amid a barrage of heart eyes and fire emojis, one fan wrote, "My boy been in the gym," referring to the rapper's recent physical transformation. Post Malone hasn't actually confirmed anything in regard to weight loss, but it's clear he's made some changes in his life over the past few years.
Post Malone also suffered several injuries due to onstage falls in 2022, one of which resulted in him going to the hospital and being forced to cancel a show. "Today I woke up to a cracking sounds [sic.] on the right side of my body," he wrote to fans after canceling the show. "I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before. I'm having a very difficult time breathing, and there's like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move."
The rapper also became a father last year, welcoming his first child with his longtime girlfriend, now fiancée. "I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad," he told TMZ at the time. "Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."