Texas Concertgoers Share Once-In-A-Lifetime Experience With Adele

The day before Adele experienced an unforgettable night at the Grammys, a group of friends experienced an unforgettable night of their own at her Las Vegas residency. Kimberly Martinez and five of her closest loved ones made the trip from San Antonio to see the "Easy On Me" singer in concert for the third time on Saturday (February 4), she told MySanAntonio.

Hours before the concert, Martinez and her crew rocked matching Adele T-shirts around town. A limo passed them, and coincidentally enough, Adele was inside! At the show, the Grammy-award winning songstress recognized them from earlier in the day.

Adele made her way to Martinez and her friends, where they were sitting close to the stage. They chatted for about 4 minutes and discussed their friendship, childhood memories and their hometowns. When they said into Adele's mic that they were from "San Antonio, Texas," the crowed erupted "really loud" and even Adele was shocked at how many Texas fans were in the building, Martinez recalled.

"I thought it was a dream because I've loved her since her very first album. I'm still in disbelief. I think about it every day and I'm still in shock. I'm a huge fan and dreamed of meeting her. It was amazing," Martinez told the news outlet.

Lucky for us, their encounter was captured on TikTok. Watch it below: