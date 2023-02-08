Here's What's Replacing 'The Late Late Show' After James Corden's Exit

The Late Late Show will be coming to an end and it's been revealed what will take its place. According to Entertainment Tonight, when James Corden wraps up the show's 2023 season, the time slot will be filled by a reboot of the Comedy Central series @Midnight. "CBS is eyeing @Midnight to replace The Late Late Show. They’re ready for something different. Hosted late night talk shows are expensive to produce," a source told the outlet. CBS has yet to comment on the new late-night lineup.

@midnight with Chris Hardwick originally appeared on Comedy Central and had 600 episodes during its run from October 2013 to August 2017. The revival is reportedly being produced by Stephen Colbert and will not involve its original host.

The news comes nine months after Corden first announced his exit as host of the late-night program. “It’s been it’s a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show. I’m thrilled to be extending [for a year],” Corden said in a statement to Deadline at the time. “I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave and then I stayed on. I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure.”

While Corden will be focusing on his family after the exit, he still plans to work. “There’s still some other things that I feel I want to do," he revealed. "I’d like to try and write. There’s some [stories] I’d like to tell. I’d like to see if I’m capable of it. The fact that it’s terrifying is the reason to do it."