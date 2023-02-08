This Arizona City Is The Cheapest Staycation Spot In The US

By Ginny Reese

February 8, 2023

Traveling can get pretty expensive, but that doesn't mean you can't still have fun. There are tons of opportunities for the perfect staycation right here in the state.

Travel Lens compiled a list of the cheapest staycation destinations in the US. The website states, "Whether it's worrying about the environmental impact of traveling abroad or how expensive trips abroad can be, there are plenty of reasons to consider a vacation at home this year, but which location can be crowned the best staycation destination? The experts at Travel Lens have analyzed the most popular tourist destinations in The US to find the safest, most affordable, and best overall locations for a staycation."

According to the study, the cheapest staycation spot in the US is Page. The average cost of accommodations for a weekend night is $74. Page has an overall staycation score of 7.49.

Here are the top 10 cheapest staycation spots in the US, according to Travel Lens:

  1. Page, Arizona
  2. Moab, Utah
  3. Louisville, Kentucky
  4. Cape Cod, Massachusetts
  5. Houston, Texas
  6. Portland, Oregon
  7. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
  8. Kansas City, Missouri
  9. Minneapolis, Minnesota
  10. Detroit, Michigan

Check out the full study to see the safest, most affordable, and best overall locations for a staycation on Travel Lens' website.

