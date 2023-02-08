This Kentucky City Is Among The Cheapest Staycation Spots In The US

Traveling can get pretty expensive, but that doesn't mean you can't still have fun. There are tons of opportunities for the perfect staycation right here in the state.

Travel Lens compiled a list of the cheapest staycation destinations in the US. The website states, "Whether it's worrying about the environmental impact of traveling abroad or how expensive trips abroad can be, there are plenty of reasons to consider a vacation at home this year, but which location can be crowned the best staycation destination? The experts at Travel Lens have analyzed the most popular tourist destinations in The US to find the safest, most affordable, and best overall locations for a staycation."

According to the study, the third-cheapest staycation spot in the US is Louisville. The average cost of accommodations for a weekend night is $129. Page has an overall staycation score of 4.20.

Here are the top 10 cheapest staycation spots in the US, according to Travel Lens:

Page, Arizona Moab, Utah Louisville, Kentucky Cape Cod, Massachusetts Houston, Texas Portland, Oregon Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Kansas City, Missouri Minneapolis, Minnesota Detroit, Michigan

Check out the full study to see the safest, most affordable, and best overall locations for a staycation on Travel Lens' website.