Here's Where To Find The Super Bowl Pop-Up Signs Across The Valley

By Ginny Reese

February 9, 2023

Super Bowl LVII is just days away and people all over the Valley are looking for the best ways to document their memories. There is no better way to do so then by taking some great pics.

If you're looking to fill your social media with Super Bowl content, try checking out the pop-up signs located all across the Valley.

Here's a full list of spots to find the limited-time Super Bowl LVII signs:

Murphy Park

The sign is located at W Glendale Avenue and N 58th Avenue in Glendale.

Civic Park

The sign is located at 1900 N Civic Square in Goodyear.

Margaret T. Hance Park

The sign is located at 67 W Culver Street in downtown Phoenix.

Old Town Scottsdale

The sign is located at 5th and Marshall.

If you don't have tickets to the Super Bowl, there are still tons of way to watch the game with other fans. Check out the full list of eateries hosting watch parties. There are also tons of restaurants with special Super Bowl deals and limited-time food options.

