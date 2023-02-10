Dove Cameron & Khalid's New Love Song Will Give You All The Feels
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 10, 2023
Dove Cameron and Khalid have teamed up for an emotional love song. "We Go Down Together" dropped on Friday, February 10th, and marks Cameron's first musical release since last year. On the track, the "Boyfriend" singer takes the first verse: "Sometimes we fly, sometimes we fall/ Sometimes I feel like we're nothing at all/ Dream in the light, dance in the dark/ You fill the spaces inside of my heart."
Khalid comes in for the second verse singing, "Am I really mine? Are you really yours?/ If all your emotions cut straight to my core/ Times when you cry, I feel it all/ Whenever you leave me, I wait for your call." The two finally come together to croon the song's emotional chorus: If you go down, then we go down together/ If you hold on, I might just stay forever/ If you gеt hurt, I'll try to make it better/ If you go down, thеn we go down together."
"We Go Down Together" is Khalid's first collab since appearing on Anitta's "Ur Baby" and Burna Boy's "Wild Dreams" in 2022. The soulful singer hasn't released a single since 2020 and his last full-length album Free Spirit was released in April 2019. Last year, he announced his third studio album Everything Is Changing would be coming soon but has yet to set an official release date.
As for Cameron, the singer/actress has had a great couple of years since her breakout hit "Boyfriend" went viral. Toward the end of 2022, she released a rock-influenced pop song called "Girl Like Me" which features a sample from Edwyn Collins' 1995 hit "A Girl Like You." Cameron gave the Scottish post-punk innovator a shout-out at the time, writing, "edwyn collins i love you !!!"