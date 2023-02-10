Dove Cameron & Khalid's New Love Song Will Give You All The Feels

Dove Cameron and Khalid have teamed up for an emotional love song. "We Go Down Together" dropped on Friday, February 10th, and marks Cameron's first musical release since last year. On the track, the "Boyfriend" singer takes the first verse: "Sometimes we fly, sometimes we fall/ Sometimes I feel like we're nothing at all/ Dream in the light, dance in the dark/ You fill the spaces inside of my heart."

Khalid comes in for the second verse singing, "Am I really mine? Are you really yours?/ If all your emotions cut straight to my core/ Times when you cry, I feel it all/ Whenever you leave me, I wait for your call." The two finally come together to croon the song's emotional chorus: If you go down, then we go down together/ If you hold on, I might just stay forever/ If you gеt hurt, I'll try to make it better/ If you go down, thеn we go down together."