Jennifer Lopez Teases Ben Affleck's 'Happy Face' After Viral Grammys Moment

Jennifer Lopez teased her husband's "happy face" while promoting his new movie, days after a viral moment where it looked as if she was scolding Ben Affleck during the 2023 Grammy Awards.

The "On the Floor" singer trolled her hubby on Instagram, sharing a trailer for his upcoming film AIR, starring Matt Damon, EGOT winner Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Chris Tucker and Chris Messina and directed by Affleck. The film, which follows a Nike executive's quest to sign NBA legend Michael Jordan to the company and launch Air Jordan sneakers, also marks the return of the Ben Affleck/Matt Damon duo in the first movie from their new production company Artists Equity, per People.

"My husband's happy face," she wrote at the start of the video, teasing Affleck's surly look as Nike, Inc. co-founder Philip Knight.