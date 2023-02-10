Jennifer Lopez Teases Ben Affleck's 'Happy Face' After Viral Grammys Moment

By Sarah Tate

February 10, 2023

Jennifer Lopez teased her husband's "happy face" while promoting his new movie, days after a viral moment where it looked as if she was scolding Ben Affleck during the 2023 Grammy Awards.

The "On the Floor" singer trolled her hubby on Instagram, sharing a trailer for his upcoming film AIR, starring Matt Damon, EGOT winner Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Chris Tucker and Chris Messina and directed by Affleck. The film, which follows a Nike executive's quest to sign NBA legend Michael Jordan to the company and launch Air Jordan sneakers, also marks the return of the Ben Affleck/Matt Damon duo in the first movie from their new production company Artists Equity, per People.

"My husband's happy face," she wrote at the start of the video, teasing Affleck's surly look as Nike, Inc. co-founder Philip Knight.

Lopez' light teasing comes days after what seemed to be a tense moment with Affleck during the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 5). Viewers couldn't help but notice that the Academy Award winning director looked uninterested throughout the night, culminating in a moment where Lopez was caught on camera appearing to tell her husband to "look more friendly" and "look motivated."

Despite the exchange, Lopez later shared details on Instagram from their night out, documenting her stunning gown and sky-high platform heels, as well as sending a sweet shoutout to Affleck, saying, "Always the best time with my love, my husband."

Jennifer Lopez
