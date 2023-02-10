Tom Brady Makes Retirement Official: Report

Tom Brady has reportedly filed a letter to the National Football League and NFL Players Association reconfirming his retirement decision, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday (February 10).

"This letter silences any questions about whether Brady might return and now makes him eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Class of 2028," Schefter tweeted.

Brady announced he's "retiring for good" after 23 NFL seasons in a video shared on his official social media accounts. The 45-year-old had previously announced his retirement last offseason before announcing his decision to return several weeks later.