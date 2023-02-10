Tom Brady Makes Retirement Official: Report
By Jason Hall
February 10, 2023
Tom Brady has reportedly filed a letter to the National Football League and NFL Players Association reconfirming his retirement decision, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday (February 10).
"This letter silences any questions about whether Brady might return and now makes him eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Class of 2028," Schefter tweeted.
Brady announced he's "retiring for good" after 23 NFL seasons in a video shared on his official social media accounts. The 45-year-old had previously announced his retirement last offseason before announcing his decision to return several weeks later.
Tom Brady officially filed a letter today with the NFL and NFLPA, reconfirming his Feb. 1 retirement, per sources.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 10, 2023
This letter silences any questions about whether Brady might return and now makes him eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Class of 2028. pic.twitter.com/o8iAgbxrQS
"I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first so it won't be long winded," Brady said. "You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year so, really, thank you guys so much for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. I love you all."
Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023
Brady was set to become a free agent this offseason if he decided to continue his NFL career. The San Mateo native has a massive contract to become FOX Sports' lead NFL analyst beginning after the conclusion of his playing career, but has publicly stated that he won't start until 2024, taking the next year to spend time with his family and prepare for the job.
Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2020 offseason following 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, which included six Super Bowl victories.
Tampa Bay defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV during Brady's first season with the franchise. The 45-year-old is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards and touchdowns, as well as quarterback wins, among numerous other records.