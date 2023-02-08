Eagle-Eyed Fans Decode Chat Between Harry Styles & Taylor Swift At Grammys

"There's really nothing that they can't accomplish." Taylor Swift said it herself about her fans at the Grammys — and she's right. Fans might have just uncovered what she and Harry Styles were talking about during the award show on Sunday (February 5).

As we all know already, unless you live under a rock, exes Harry and Taylor were spotted chatting it up during the Grammys. Photos and videos have been making the rounds on social media about their conversation, but now we might finally have some answers. A fan named Gracie shared her theory on TikTok and it's amassed hundreds of comments from others who agree with her.

Toward the end of the conversation between Harry and Taylor, the "As It Was" singer seemingly tells her about the mishap that happened during his performance. Several of Harry's dancers have come forward to explain that the stage was spinning the wrong way during the performance, forcing everyone to improvise and adjust during the performance. Harry's seen on stage slyly rotating his finger around to let the crew know something was wrong, but the problem wasn't fixed during his performance.