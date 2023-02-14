Selena Gomez Responds To Hailey Bieber's 'Shady' Deleted TikTok

Selena Gomez has responded to fans who think one of Hailey Bieber's deleted TikToks was throwing shade at the singer. Last month, the model shared a video of her with Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye lip-syncing to a viral audio clip that says, "And I'm not saying she deserved it, but I'm saying God's timing is always right." According to Page Six, the since-deleted TikTok came shortly after Gomez made headlines for being body-shamed after being snapped by paparazzi in a bathing suit on a boat.

Although Hailey deleted the video and denied it being about anyone specific, one fan took a screenshot of the video and linked the two events together. "I'm not even like an avid follower of the situation but isn't Hailey the one that like begged Selena to tell off her fans for bullying her?" the user said. "I mean Hailey's a b---h right?"