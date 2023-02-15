Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are doing great after welcoming their fourth child earlier this month. On Super Bowl Sunday (February 12th) the actress revealed that she had given birth to her baby prior to the game and took to Instagram to share several photos of her with her husband and his mother, Tammy Reynolds. Fans immediately noticed that her baby bump was missing and she joked that she'd been "busy" in the caption.

While the couple has kept quiet about the details of their fourth child, a source told Us Weekly that the parents are doing great. "Blake and Ryan couldn’t be more thrilled right now. They are doing fantastic and are happier than ever." They also added that their older children, James (8), Inez (6), and Betty (3) have been "so sweet" with their new sibling and "they all want to hold and cuddle the baby.” The source added, "Blake and Ryan knew this would be quite a transition growing their family to six now, but they’re all adjusting wonderfully. It’s a very happy time for all of them.”

Blake broke the news of her pregnancy in September 2022 when she surprised attendees at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York with a baby bump. According to TMZ, event employees only let a few photographers take shots of Lively telling them beforehand that it would be a "sensitive shoot" and they would find out why when she walked down the red carpet.