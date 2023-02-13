Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Welcome Fourth Child: 'Been Busy'

Congratulations are in order for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds! The superstar couple are now a family of six after welcoming their fourth child together.

On Sunday (February 12), Lively hinted in a post on Instagram that she recently gave birth to her and Reynolds' newest bundle of joy, sharing that she's "been busy" alongside some photos from "Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023," per Page Six. In the post, which mostly focused on the tasty food from their Game Day celebrations, the A Simple Favor actress posed alongside her husband and his mom, Tammy Reynolds. However, one thing was noticeably absent: Lively's baby bump.

Aside from the post, Lively herself has kept mum on the details surrounding the birth of their fourth child, such as when the baby was born or what name they settled on. The couple is already parents to three daughters: 8-year-old James, 6-year-old Inez and 3-year-old Betty.