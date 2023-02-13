Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Welcome Fourth Child: 'Been Busy'
By Sarah Tate
February 13, 2023
Congratulations are in order for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds! The superstar couple are now a family of six after welcoming their fourth child together.
On Sunday (February 12), Lively hinted in a post on Instagram that she recently gave birth to her and Reynolds' newest bundle of joy, sharing that she's "been busy" alongside some photos from "Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023," per Page Six. In the post, which mostly focused on the tasty food from their Game Day celebrations, the A Simple Favor actress posed alongside her husband and his mom, Tammy Reynolds. However, one thing was noticeably absent: Lively's baby bump.
Aside from the post, Lively herself has kept mum on the details surrounding the birth of their fourth child, such as when the baby was born or what name they settled on. The couple is already parents to three daughters: 8-year-old James, 6-year-old Inez and 3-year-old Betty.
Lively first revealed she and Reynolds were expecting their fourth child when she shocked everyone at the Forbes Power Women's Summit in September by showing off her baby bump on the red carpet. She went on to show off her growing bump throughout her pregnancy on her own terms, calling out paparazzi for waiting outside her house to get their own photos.
Congrats to the happy family!