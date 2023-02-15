Camila Cabello & Austin Kevitch Break Up After Months Of Dating

Camila Cabello and Austin Kevitch (the CEO of a dating app called Lox Club) have reportedly called it quits eight months after sparking relationship rumors. According to E! News, Lox Club subscribers recently received a newsletter that read "Austin is single again." News of the couple's short-lived romance first arrived in June 2022 when they were spotted out together in Los Angeles. Two months later, they were seen holding hands in Santa Monica, California after getting drinks at Caffee Wooyoo. Their last sighting came in November as they grabbed dinner together in Santa Monica. Camila never publicly addressed the relationship but an eyewitness told E! News in August that the couple seemed happy.

"They were very sweet together and looked happy," they said. "They kissed. When they left, they held hands and took a walk together. They had a nice day and looked like they very much enjoy being together."

Prior to Kevitch, Camila famously dated singer Shawn Mendes for over two years. The former couple even released a hit song together called "Señorita." The stars announced their breakup in November 2021 with a joint statement. "we started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward," they wrote on their Instagram Stories at the time.

Most recently, Camila shared her approach to dating on The Drew Barrymore Show. "For me, dating is all about making friends. Just focus on making friends, and then if you're at a dinner party and your focus is on making great friends, on friendships, and then if there's a physical attraction to somebody, then it happens but it's natural. But you're not focused on giving, like, three hours or a full night of dating to a stranger because that's a waste of life."