Travis Barker Shares Sweet Valentine's Day Tribute To Kourtney Kardashian

By Sarah Tate

February 15, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Travis Barker squashed rumors that his marriage to Kourtney Kardashian is in trouble by sharing a sweet tribute to his wife on their first Valentine's Day as a married couple.

The blink-182 drummer took to Instagram on Tuesday (February 14) to share a loving message to his bride alongside several adorable photos of the pair in the middle of the dessert. The snaps also included their initials spelled out inside a heart made of rose petals and a quiet moment spent together relaxing in bed.

"First Valentine's Day with you as my wife. I love you," he captioned the photos.

Kardashian responded in the comments with a similar sentiment, writing, "First Valentine's Day with my husband... My forever Valentine," alongside infinity, fire and heart emojis.

The Kardashians star also gave a look at the couple's Valentine's Day celebrations on her Instagram Story, sharing personalized cakes for their collective children as well as one dedicated just to the two of them. Kardashian shares Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, while Barker shares Landon and Alabama with ex Shana Moakler. He is also still close with her daughter Atiana from a previous relationship.

The couple, collectively known as Kravis, officially tied the knot in a small courthouse ceremony in May 2022, weeks after a practice run in a midnight ceremony in Las Vegas. They went on to get married again in a lavish ceremony in Italy surrounded by family and friends.

