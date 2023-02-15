Travis Barker Shares Sweet Valentine's Day Tribute To Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker squashed rumors that his marriage to Kourtney Kardashian is in trouble by sharing a sweet tribute to his wife on their first Valentine's Day as a married couple.

The blink-182 drummer took to Instagram on Tuesday (February 14) to share a loving message to his bride alongside several adorable photos of the pair in the middle of the dessert. The snaps also included their initials spelled out inside a heart made of rose petals and a quiet moment spent together relaxing in bed.

"First Valentine's Day with you as my wife. I love you," he captioned the photos.