Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding Veil Includes Sweet Tribute To Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married (again!) in a lavish Italian wedding over the weekend, and the bride's incredibly detailed veil included a sweet tribute to her new husband.

The couple tied the knot in front of family and friends at a ceremony in Portofino, Italy on Sunday (May 22). The groom wore a Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo while the bride wore a white mini-dress from the same designer. However, her long veil for the ceremony, as well as the shorter version she changed into for the reception, included hand-embroidered details, such as the Virgin Mary, that matched the blink-182 drummer's skull tattoos, per E! News.