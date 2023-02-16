Orlando Bloom Opens Up About 'Challenging' Relationship With Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom is opening up about his "challenging" relationship with fiancée Katy Perry, revealing there's "never a dull moment" between the two.

Bloom appears on the cover of the latest issue of Flaunt Magazine, showing off his tone physique and giving a look into his relationship with the "Firework" singer even though they exist in "two very different pools," per People.

"Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands," he said. "Sometimes things are really, really, really challenging. I won't lie."

The 46-year-old actor went on to describe how he and 38-year-old Perry, whom he called his "baby mama and life partner," work through their issues.

"We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity, [but] I think we're both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there's definitely never a dull moment."

Bloom shared a glimpse at the Flaunt photoshoot on Instagram, even Perry couldn't contain her excitement over her man, commenting, "mama need a glassa wata 🤤🖤"