Selena Gomez Hits Back At Haters With Message Of Self-Love

Selena Gomez is spreading a message of self-love while hitting back at those who criticize her appearance.

The Only Murders in the Building star went live on TikTok on Thursday (February 16), explaining why her body tends to change with her medications, per E! News. Gomez has been open about her Lupus diagnosis in the past, which led to her receiving a kidney transplant in 2017, and with her various health concerns, she takes medications that impact her body. She revealed that she "[holds] a lot of water weight," which "happens very normally," adding that she tends to lose the weight when she is off the meds.

No matter what your body type, the Rare Beauty founder had an important message: You're beautiful.

"I just want people to know that you're beautiful and you're wonderful," she said. "And yeah we have days where maybe we feel like s--- but I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself and my medications are important and I believe they are what helps me. So, yeah, not a model, never will be. And I think they're awesome, mind you, I just, I'm definitely not that."