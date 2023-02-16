Two California Hotels Rank Among The 'Best In The U.S.'

It's time for a vacation. If you have been searching for the perfect place to take your family or embark on a trip with friends, look no further than the best hotels in the entire United States. These hotels are known for their beautiful locations, and the luxurious accommodations that they provide to guests.

According to a list compiled by U.S. News & World Report, the best hotels in all of California are the Pendry West Hollywood and the Peninsula Beverly Hills. These hotels also ranked as the third and ninth best hotels across the nation.

Here's what U.S. News & World Report had to say about compiling the data to discover the best hotels in America:

"The U.S. News & World Report travel rankings are based on an analysis of expert and user opinions. We believe this unbiased approach makes our rankings more useful than simply providing our editors' personal opinions. But even though our rankings of hotels, vacations and things to do are based on a wide collection of independent opinions, the best options for you may not be those ranked No. 1 or No. 2. Travel experiences are personal ones. Nonetheless, we hope that our rankings can serve as helpful guideposts as you plan your next trip."

For more information regarding the 25 best hotels across the country visit travel.usnews.