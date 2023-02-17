Pink Drops New Album 'TRUSTFALL' & Announces Tour — See The Dates
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 17, 2023
P!nk's new album TRUSTFALL has arrived and she's encouraging fans to grab their tissues and dancing shoes. On Friday, February 17th, the critically acclaimed singer-songwriter released her ninth studio album which features her previously released dance song "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" and a moving ballad dedicated to her late father "When I Get There." The album's dichotomy of upbeat tracks and emotional ballads is a reflection of what Pink has been dealing with lately. "I oscillate between hope and despair, love and rage, and many kinds of tears these days," she explained in a press release. "I see us all living and breathing and struggling. I taste your fear because it is my own. But no matter what or how or why, I will dance with you through all of it."
She added that "this might be the album I’m most proud of. Get in your coziest pair of sweats, grab yourself an hour of self-care, and start on track one. Two ingredients needed: tissues and dance shoes.” TRUSTFALL also sees Pink team up with artists like Chris Stapleton ("Just Say I'm Sorry"), The Lumineers ("Long Way To Go"), and First Aid Kit ("Kids in Love"). Listen to the full album on iHeartRadio.
In addition to the album's release, Pink also announced The TRUSTFALL Tour with special guests GROUPLOVE and KidCutUp. The 14-city tour will kick off this October in Sacramento, California. The general onsale for tickets starts Friday, February 24th at 10:00 AM. local time on LiveNation.com. Check out the tour dates below:
- Thu Oct 12 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
- Sat Oct 14 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- Tue Oct 17 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
- Fri Oct 20 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- Wed Oct 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Fri Oct 27 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
- Wed Nov 01 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
- Sat Nov 04 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Tue Nov 07 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Wed Nov 08 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Sat Nov 11 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
- Sun Nov 12 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- Tue Nov 14 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
- Sat Nov 18 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center