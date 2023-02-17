Pink Drops New Album 'TRUSTFALL' & Announces Tour — See The Dates

P!nk's new album TRUSTFALL has arrived and she's encouraging fans to grab their tissues and dancing shoes. On Friday, February 17th, the critically acclaimed singer-songwriter released her ninth studio album which features her previously released dance song "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" and a moving ballad dedicated to her late father "When I Get There." The album's dichotomy of upbeat tracks and emotional ballads is a reflection of what Pink has been dealing with lately. "I oscillate between hope and despair, love and rage, and many kinds of tears these days," she explained in a press release. "I see us all living and breathing and struggling. I taste your fear because it is my own. But no matter what or how or why, I will dance with you through all of it."

She added that "this might be the album I’m most proud of. Get in your coziest pair of sweats, grab yourself an hour of self-care, and start on track one. Two ingredients needed: tissues and dance shoes.” TRUSTFALL also sees Pink team up with artists like Chris Stapleton ("Just Say I'm Sorry"), The Lumineers ("Long Way To Go"), and First Aid Kit ("Kids in Love"). Listen to the full album on iHeartRadio.