Michigan State University's Status After Mass Shooting Determined

Michigan State University reopened Monday (February 20), one week after a shooting on campus that resulted in three deaths and five injuries, NBC News reports.

Officials said the reopening marked the beginning of the campus community's healing process during a news conference announcing the decision on Sunday (February 19). Support will remain available to students and faculty members throughout the remainder of the spring semester.

"No one thinks that we’re coming back to a normal week — in fact, this semester is not going to be normal," interim Provost Thomas Jeitschko said via NBC News.

The university has moved 300 classes from Berkey Hall -- an academic building that was among the two sites where the shootings took place -- to other spaces across the MSU campus, which will include empty classrooms and lunchrooms, according to Jeitschko. Officials urged professors to reassess goals for courses and "extend grace, sympathy and empathy to their students," who will have the option of whether they want to receive credit or grades for undergraduate courses, Jeitschko announced.

"We asked that there be no heavy lifts, there be no attempts at making up for lost time or scrambling and doubling down for the rest of the semester," he added.

Students who do not want to return to the school will be able to make changes through the Office of Student Support and Accountability.

The Michigan State Police Department has identified the suspect linked to fatal shootings on campus Monday (February 13) night as Anthony McRae, 43, during an update Tuesday (February 14) morning. The department said it received its first call regarding the incident just prior to 8:30 p.m. ET and located McRae at 11:35 p.m.

"The suspect was located by units that were assisting in looking for that suspect after the shootings," said Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman via NBC News.

McRae was reported to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The suspect is said to have had no previous ties to the university.

Three people were killed and five others are reported to be hospitalized in critical condition, police said. All eight victims were confirmed to be Michigan State students.

Michigan State students were urged to "secure in place" as authorities searched for a suspect Monday night.

"Run, Hide, Fight. Run means evacuate away from danger if you can do so safely, Hide means to secure-in-place, and Fight means protect yourself if no other option," an alert sent to students at around 8:30 p.m. ET Monday night stated via NBC News.

Another shooting was reported at IM East at around 9:26 p.m., which resulted in multiple injuries, according to the department. The Michigan State Police Department said the campus would be closed for 48 hours until further notice.