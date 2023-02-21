Adele Reveals She's Been Performing In Pain, Disc In Her Back Has Worn Away

Adele has opened up about the physical pain she's been experiencing since starting her popular Weekends with Adele residency in Las Vegas. At one of the most recent shows, Adele told the crowd that she was still in pain due to a medical problem. Earlier this year the singer informed her fans had been suffering from "really bad" sciatica which impacts her ability to walk. Well over a month later, it seems that Adele's condition has worsened.

"I have got really bad sciatica in my left leg and my L5 disc is not f*****g there anymore. It’s worn away," Adele said over the weekend according to The Evening Standard. She also reportedly asked the crowd, "Is anyone else kind of my age starting getting bad knees?" According to the outlet, injuries to the L5 vertebra often cause numbness and weakness in the legs.

The 34-year-old has alluded to her physical pain before. In a 2022 interview with The Face, Adele shared, "I’ve been in pain with my back for, like, half of my life, really. It flares up, normally due to stress or from a stupid bit of posture." She also added that she'd slipped discs in her back before. "I slipped my first disc when I was 15 from sneezing. I was in bed and I sneezed and my fifth one flew out. In January, I slipped my sixth one, my L6. And then where I had c-section, my core was useless," Adele explained. "But where I got my tummy strong, down at the bottom, which I never had before, my back don’t play up as much."