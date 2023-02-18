Adele Reveals What She Actually Said In Viral Super Bowl Moment-Turned-Meme

Adele is no stranger to becoming a meme — and this time around, she's poking fun at it!

If you've been living under a rock, the "Easy On Me" singer's latest viral moment-turned-meme comes from her appearance at the Super Bowl, where she said she only attended to watch Rihanna perform at the halftime show. In the viral clip, she's seen wearing oversized sunglasses chirping at those sitting next to her, telling them to hush.

Internet certified lip readers were quick to come up with a few theories about what she was talking about, but Adele has cleared up those rumors for us herself. During her Las Vegas residency show on Friday (February 17), she addressed her meme with the audience.