Adele Waves To Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber At Concert

Adele's most recent Las Vegas residency show had a few familiar faces in the crowd!

Sitting in the audience at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace were none other than Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, as seen in videos making the rounds on social media. Also at the show were fashion designer Tom Ford and filmmaker Carlos Lopez, who was celebrating his birthday.

Kardashian shared videos of the epic night — which started with Jell-O shots — on her Instagram story, where you can hear and see Adele singing "Hello," "Love In The Dark" and "Set Fire To The Rain." The friends are also seen dancing along to "Rolling In The Deep" and enjoying the rest of the night out in Vegas.

During "When We Were Young" as Adele made her way through the crowd, she waved at the stars and Kim K blew a kiss in return.

Greeting celebrity friends wasn't the only thing on Adele's mind during her show Friday night. She also addressed her hilarious and viral Super Bowl moment-turned-meme. "And I got to tell you, it's hard work being a constant meme. I don't know what it is ...," Adele said, adding a few hilarious remarks about her expressive face, since she doesn't have any Botox.

"Everyone was texting me a meme of myself looking like, I don't know what I looked like," she said and then mimicked her hand gestures from the viral clip. "I was saying 'She's gonna be fine. She's gonna, like, have some weed and be fine.' But she wouldn't have any weed because she was pregnant!"