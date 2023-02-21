Kim Kardashian & Mariah Carey Team Up With Their Daughters In New TikTok

By Rebekah Gonzalez

February 21, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey have teamed up for a new TikTok that features their daughters. The Kardashians star shared the adorable video to her TikTok account on Monday, February 21st, and it starts off with 9-year-old North West and Mariah's daughter Monroe, 11.

The two kids start the video off with a dance routine to Mariah's song "It's a Wrap" in a large, white hallway. According to People, the Tiktok was filmed at the Kardashian's Hidden Hills home. Eventually, North and Monroe's famous moms pop into the frame and start lip-syncing the song into hair brushes. Their daughters aren't too happy about Kim and Mariah interrupting their dance routine and start to push them out of the shot before they all start laughing.

"It's a wrap! But never for us!" Kim captioned the clip. Fans took to the comments section to express their shock that Kim and Mariah are friends. "THEE Mariah Carey??" one fan wrote with another adding, "Y'all met Mariah Carey???" One commenter couldn't help but point out, "Why y'all surprised she met Mariah Carey? She's Kim Kardashian." "Didn't expect that but then again.. I did. Kim pulls power moves," wrote another fan.

This isn't the first viral TikTok Mariah has been involved in. Earlier this month, the iconic vocalist crashed another one of the daughter's TikToks. As Monroe tries to practice her vocals, Mariah interrupts and steals the show with her own award-winning vocals. "POV: every time I try to practice some vocals," she hilariously captioned the video.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.