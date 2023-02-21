Kim Kardashian & Mariah Carey Team Up With Their Daughters In New TikTok

Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey have teamed up for a new TikTok that features their daughters. The Kardashians star shared the adorable video to her TikTok account on Monday, February 21st, and it starts off with 9-year-old North West and Mariah's daughter Monroe, 11.

The two kids start the video off with a dance routine to Mariah's song "It's a Wrap" in a large, white hallway. According to People, the Tiktok was filmed at the Kardashian's Hidden Hills home. Eventually, North and Monroe's famous moms pop into the frame and start lip-syncing the song into hair brushes. Their daughters aren't too happy about Kim and Mariah interrupting their dance routine and start to push them out of the shot before they all start laughing.