Kim Kardashian & Mariah Carey Team Up With Their Daughters In New TikTok
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 21, 2023
Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey have teamed up for a new TikTok that features their daughters. The Kardashians star shared the adorable video to her TikTok account on Monday, February 21st, and it starts off with 9-year-old North West and Mariah's daughter Monroe, 11.
The two kids start the video off with a dance routine to Mariah's song "It's a Wrap" in a large, white hallway. According to People, the Tiktok was filmed at the Kardashian's Hidden Hills home. Eventually, North and Monroe's famous moms pop into the frame and start lip-syncing the song into hair brushes. Their daughters aren't too happy about Kim and Mariah interrupting their dance routine and start to push them out of the shot before they all start laughing.
@kimkardashian
Its a wrap! But never for us!♬ its a wrap for you baby. - 𝖒𝖈𝖆𝖗𝖊𝖞𝖆𝖚𝖉𝖎𝖔𝖘
"It's a wrap! But never for us!" Kim captioned the clip. Fans took to the comments section to express their shock that Kim and Mariah are friends. "THEE Mariah Carey??" one fan wrote with another adding, "Y'all met Mariah Carey???" One commenter couldn't help but point out, "Why y'all surprised she met Mariah Carey? She's Kim Kardashian." "Didn't expect that but then again.. I did. Kim pulls power moves," wrote another fan.
This isn't the first viral TikTok Mariah has been involved in. Earlier this month, the iconic vocalist crashed another one of the daughter's TikToks. As Monroe tries to practice her vocals, Mariah interrupts and steals the show with her own award-winning vocals. "POV: every time I try to practice some vocals," she hilariously captioned the video.